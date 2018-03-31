Home
Kashmir counter-terror ops: 12 militants, 3 Armymen killed in three encounters in Valley
CBSE paper leak row: Two teachers among three held, Board official suspended
SC/ST Atrocities Act: Under pressure, Centre to seek review today
PM puts brakes on Railways’ full-electrification plan
How communal pot has simmered Bihar since Nitish Kumar’s NDA return
How India Travels: How trams are both a utilitarian and nostalgic mode of transportation in Kolkata
Updated: March 31, 2018 12:25 pm
How India Travels
is on trams. We asked the people of Kolkata how trams have survived for so many decades in the state and what they mean to the people.
