Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Express Eye

Dribble Academy: Basketball For The Underprivileged

Produced by Ragini Verma Updated: May 26, 2018 7:11:52 pm

With two bamboo sticks and a ring, he put up a basket of hope in a small village in Noida. Nearly four years since, Pradyut Voleti and his basketball academy is all set to take an impressive jump shot. Two kids from the Dribble Academy are leaving for Orlando this August to represent India at the Junior NBA World Championship. With this first of its kind program for the underprivileged kids, Voleti is changing the way India plays basketball and is bringing life skills to the court too. What made this professional basketball trainer set a hoop in a hamlet? Watch this latest chapter from our ongoing video series The Mind Behind to find out.

