Dadi Ki Rasoi: Meal For Rs 5

State governments running schemes for subsidised food like the Amma Canteens and Indira Canteens may not surprise you but this one will. Noida resident Anoop Khanna started an initiative called Dadi Ki Rasoi or Grandma’s Kitchen in 2015 to provide good quality food to people at a price of just Rs 5. Khanna says that about 400 to 500 people buy food from him everyday. In this video he shares the story about how the idea of Dadi Ki Rasoi went from his dining table to the streets and how he makes the finances work to keep it running.