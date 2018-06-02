Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Farmers’ agitation enters second day, vegetable prices surge over dwindling supplies

Updated: June 2, 2018 8:20:06 pm

Farmers across the country continued their stir demanding remunerative prices for their produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and farm loan waivers. In the wake of the dwindling fresh supplies of farm produce in mandis, vegetable prices at various cities in Punjab and Haryana soared even as the farmers dumped vegetables, milk on roads and blocked supplies to cities.

[jwplayer qfm9ry0W] Farmers across the country continued their stir demanding remunerative prices for their produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and farm loan waivers. In the wake of the dwindling fresh supplies of farm produce in mandis, vegetable prices at various cities in Punjab and Haryana soared even as the farmers dumped vegetables, milk on roads and blocked supplies to cities.

Advertisement

More from this Section

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement