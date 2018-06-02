Arbaaz Khan questioned by Thane Police, confesses to betting on IPL matches

Updated: June 2, 2018 8:21:02 pm

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz

Khan has confessed about his involvement in betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell today. Thane Police sources informed that Arbaaz and the accused bookie, Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Malad, were brought face-to-face during the interrogation. It was then that Arbaaz confessed about his betting involvement.