Updated: April 9, 2018 5:23:31 pm

Before being a Minister Of State, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was an ace shooter who represented India at the world stage numerous times. Since taking Charge as MoS, Youth Affairs and Sports, and I&B, he has been busy implementing and promoting various sports schemes, including the ‘Khelo India’ initiative. In this snippet from the Idea Exchange by Indian Express, Mr. Rathore gives an insight how the ‘Khelo India’ project can improve the state of sports in India at the grassroots level.