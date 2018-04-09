Idea Exchange With Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Updated: April 9, 2018 5:23:03 pm

Before being a Minister Of State, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was an ace shooter who represented India at the world stage numerous times. Since taking Charge as MoS, Youth Affairs and Sports, and I&B, he has been busy implementing and promoting various sports schemes such as ‘Khelo India’, ‘Target Olympic Podium’, etc. In this edition of the Idea Exchange by Indian Express, Mr. Rathore talks about his ministry’s plans for improving the state of sports in India at the grassroots level, and also shares his ideas on bringing transparency, good sports governance, efficiency and professionalism in sports federations.