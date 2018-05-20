Idea Exchange with UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Updated: May 20, 2018 12:49:23 am

Aadhar has been a debatable topic since its inception and concerns over data protection and failure of authentication still persists. As the Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey has been at the centre of the data security debate. In this edition of the Idea Exchange, he insists that although no technology is 100 per cent secure, all Aadhaar data is safe and cannot be used for any surveillance. He also addressed various other issues regarding data protection and authentication in an interactive session with The Indian Express.

Read | UIDAI won’t know, say, if one has a car… Even if national security is invoked, it can’t tell you this: Ajay Bhushan Pandey