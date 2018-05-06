Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Sunday Eye

Idea Exchange With TRAI chairman R S Sharma

Updated: May 6, 2018 11:11:25 am

In this edition of the Idea Exchange by the Indian Express, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) R S Sharma underlines the need for a data protection legislation while also asserting that “data ownership” can help tackle privacy issues. Among other issues that were discussed, he insisted that “encrypted” Aadhaar cannot be hacked.

[jwplayer Ntwt7Eyq] In this edition of the Idea Exchange by the Indian Express, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) R S Sharma underlines the need for a data protection legislation while also asserting that “data ownership” can help tackle privacy issues. Among other issues that were discussed, he insisted that “encrypted” Aadhaar cannot be hacked.

Advertisement

More from this Section

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement