Idea Exchange With TRAI chairman R S Sharma

In this edition of the Idea Exchange by the Indian Express, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) R S Sharma underlines the need for a data protection legislation while also asserting that “data ownership” can help tackle privacy issues. Among other issues that were discussed, he insisted that “encrypted” Aadhaar cannot be hacked.
