Idea Exchange With Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan

Updated: June 3, 2018 8:32:59 am

This edition of Idea Exchange by the Indian Express hosted Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India, who spoke about the ‘exponential increase’ in India-Japan ties. He also dismissed concerns about the Indo-Pacific Strategy and hoped for more transparency in India’s regulations to help Japanese companies. Among other issues that were discussed, he expressed his views on Japan’s high-speed railway project in India and underlined the need for foreign workers in the face of a declining population.

