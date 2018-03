Updated: March 26, 2018 5:44 pm

In this edition of Idea Exchange, Ambassador of France to India – Alexandre Ziegler shared his views on French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India and the Rafale deal. He elaborated the significance of the French President’s visit for strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries. Addressing questions on the controversial Rafale deal, he said that it was a ‘win-win’ deal and that it had been a transparent affair.