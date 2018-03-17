From take-home salary to start-up at home? Manish Sabharwal breaks down the Indian job scenario

Updated: March 17, 2018 9:14 am

The job market in India is undergoing a sea change. Increased automation and outsourcing of production has led to a de-growth in the conventional employment sector. And at the same time a slew of new economy jobs are being created everyday by individual entrepreneurship and tech-innovations. Manish Sabharwal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of TeamLease in a conversation with The Indian Express National Editor Harish Damodaran, breaks down the Indian job scenario at the ninth edition of Express Explained offline.