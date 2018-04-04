Express Adda: Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee On How AI & Gene Editing Can Help Prevent Cancer

Updated: April 4, 2018 4:19:04 pm

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee is an Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Haematology/ Oncology, at the Columbia University Medical Center, New York City. He is also an award winning author with his 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer. In this snippet from Express Adda, Dr. Mukherjee gives a brief on how Artificial Intelligence & Gene editing are the new frontiers of medicine. He is joined in conversation by The Indian Express’s Deputy Editor Seema Chishti and Senior Editor Paromita Chakrabarti