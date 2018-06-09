Watch: When flyover slabs turn into classrooms

Updated: June 9, 2018 6:10:00 pm

Satyendra Pal, a 23-year-old BSc student, has been teaching underprivileged children under flyover slabs from the YK Jhuggi camp of east Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar in Mayur Vihar area. Satyendra, who comes from the same camp has been teaching underprivileged children since 2016.

