Updated: March 16, 2018 8:48 am

BJP prepares to form its first ever government in Tripura, creating history. How did the party pull it off? Liz Mathew explains.

The BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) ended the Left Front’s 25-year-rule in Tripura with a strong showing in the Assembly polls. It is a huge turnaround for BJP, which had no MLAs in the 60-member House and had got only around 1.5 per cent votes in the assembly election five years back.