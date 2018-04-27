The Mind Behind: India’s First Pet Hotel

Updated: April 27, 2018 7:06:05 pm

Love dogs? If you also own one then you can relate to the stress of finding a boarding for your pet every time you decide to go on a vacation. But Deepak Chawla decided to do more than just provide a boarding solution for pet owners. A hotelier by profession, he decided to channel his experience of nearly two decades and opened India’s first ever luxury hotel for pets which has everything you can imagine to pamper your pet.

The six-floor, 12000 sq ft property in Gurugram that opened for operations in December 2017 boasts of a dog cafe, luxury suites, pet spa, pet clinic, swimming pool and more. But what’s the story behind the idea? Tapping into the growing number of household dogs In India or something else? Watch the video to find out.