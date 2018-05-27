“Our entire journey is about breaking stereotypes,” says the all-women crew that sailed round the globe on INSV Tarini

The Indian Express speaks with the six women from the Indian Navy who were on INSV Tarini, circumnavigating the globe and have recently returned. Here’s what they had to say. Sonakshi Awasthi catches up.
Four years of the Modi government: In education, what the HRD ministry did, is doing and failed to do
Four years of Modi government: A report card of all the things the finance ministry achieved and where it fell back
In fact: Stone-pelting in Kashmir used to be a weapon for the powerless but is now a tool for the irresponsible