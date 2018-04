It has been a turbulent few months for the Supreme Court. Particularly Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra and the four senior judges – Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph – ever since they expressed concerns over the allocation of cases by the CJI. Why is the Chief Justice of India not resolving this issue? Jyoti Malhotra breaks it down.