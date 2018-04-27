Why this informal meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping is so important

Updated: April 27, 2018 9:13:40 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a series of one-on-one meetings in what is being dubbed as a first of its kind “informal summit” between the two nations on Friday. Modi, who arrived in Wuhan province of China on Thursday will meet Xi for the first time after his re-election to the office following the end of the Constitutional term limit.

The Chinese President has not hosted any leader in an “informal summit”, which is how the Xi-Modi meeting has been described. In fact, Xi is travelling out of Beijing to central China to spend over two days with the Indian PM, the first time he is extending such a gesture to a visiting foreign leader.