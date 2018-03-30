In four steps, how Jagan made Chandrababu Naidu quit the NDA

On Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party broke its alliance with the BJP and pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. But a closer look at the timeline of events shows the party President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is doing this under pressure from his political rival Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both of them want to champion this cause of demanding special category status for the state.

And the reason why they have suddenly become so loud, is simple. This is groundwork for the state election in 2019. Take a look at the dateline of their statements and looks like Jagan is making the first move and Naidu is reacting to it.