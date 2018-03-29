IE Thinc: Why Fake News And How Do We Bust It

Updated: March 29, 2018 5:36 pm

How does the media, which is bound to the pursuit of the truth, go about it with the ever-looming menace of fake news? How does it check on facts and stories? What key measures should be taken by journalists, newsrooms and government agencies to sift through all that floats on the web? At this edition of the IE Thinc, KG Suresh, the Director General of IIMC, elaborates on why there has been an increase in the number of fake news generated in Indian media. Joining him on the panel is Pratik Sinha, the Co-founder of Altnews.in, as he gives us an insight on what needs to be done to uncover the truth in the time of fake news.