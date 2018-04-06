Technology Addiction: The Danger Lurking in your Screen

You are reading this piece on a mobile phone or a computer screen. Ever wondered how much time you spend each day on either of these black mirrors? Ever reflected on how compulsively you reach out for technology?

We need technology and internet in today’s times and that is obvious. But for some, this need has become dependance taking the shape of a disorder affecting their social and occupational lives.

This 18-year-old Delhi boy is among the many patients who are dealing with what has been labelled as “technology addiction”. This video features his interview and puts a lens on this hidden lifestyle disease that has alarming repercussions.