How the TDP Pull Out Impacts BJP in 2019

The TDP decision to pull out its ministers from the Modi government not only plays a spoiler in BJP celebrations over its electoral gains in three north-eastern states but, for the long term, clouds the ruling NDA’s poll fortunes in Andhra Pradesh which sends 25 members to Lok Sabha — a number that matches seats from all of North-East in the Lower House. Though the TDP chief has not announced parting of ways with the NDA, his public reference to the sense of hurt in Andhra Pradesh following Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s terse remarks on TDP demands and the non-availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take his calls indicate the widening distance between these two pre-poll partners of 2014.