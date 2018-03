In our brand new series How India Travels, we take a look at what it is like to be on the streets of India. From e-rickshaws in Delhi to the trams of Kolkata, what is the story behind your chosen vehicle for commute.

In the debut episode, Nisha Shivaji Shinde talks about being an auto-driver in of Mumbai, the city with some of the busiest streets in the world. She also addresses issues faced by her as a woman auto-driver. It’s largely a story of triumph and empowerment.