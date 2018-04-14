How India Travels: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X is unabashedly hipster and more than a reskin of its cruiser cousin

Updated: April 14, 2018 12:14:10 pm

In February this year, Royal Enfield launched the Thunderbird X, their latest factory-fitted, custom motorcycle variant. While the new Thunderbird X series carries the same underpinnings of its cruiser cousin – the classic Thunderbird – the motorcycles are unabashedly hipster and modern. Royal Enfield says the new bikes have been thought through with customisation in mind, given that the Thunderbird has always been very evocative among enthusiasts.

We review the new Thunderbird 350X in Goa, on occasion or Royal Enfield’s One Ride, to find out what’s new in the motorcycle.