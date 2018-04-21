How India Travels: Meet 54-year-old Poonam who has been driving an e-rickshaw in New Delhi for two years

Updated: April 21, 2018 5:15:26 pm

54-year-old Poonam drives an e-rickshaw in New Delhi. She started driving two years ago to make ends meet.

After finishing chores at home, she sets out for work at 8 in the morning and continues

till 5:30 in the evening. Poonam says her daughter is very proud of her for doing something different. She has a very supportive husband, who in fact, was the one to buy her the vehicle.

What does Poonam like about her job?

. I am my own boss.

. I can take a holiday whenever I want.

. I get to meet and chat with other

female e-rickshaw drivers.

Today, Poonam is a confident woman who enjoys driving and the chatter of passengers.

“It is important for women to step out from their home and work. They must be financially independent and capable of fighting for their own rights,” she says.