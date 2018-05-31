As the Modi government completes four years, The Indian Express looks at how each of the ministries performed in a new series The Last Lap. Some of the biggest airlines have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the recent past. Has the ministry been able to overcome it? What else has it achieved in the last four years? Let’s take a look at the aviation ministry’s report card.
Four years of Modi government: As quality of airline services deteriorates, what the aviation ministry is doing to fix it
Four years of Modi government: The telecom sector is coping with debt and people are dealing with call drops
Four years of the Modi government: For the railways, revenue is still an issue but reforms seem to be on track