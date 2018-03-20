Families of Indians killed in Iraq say they should’ve been given the news directly

“We want to see proof of their death. Till then we cannot believe that they are dead.” These are the words of Gurpinder Singh, sister of Manjinder Singh from Punjab who is one of the 39 Indians who was kidnapped in Mosul, Iraq in June 2015. On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told the Parliament and later the media that the government of India has proof that all 39 of them were killed.

Some families are disappointed that they heard the news on television and were not informed directly by the government. Some others hoped that the government will share the proof of the death of their family members with them.

