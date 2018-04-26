Express investigation: India tops the list of websites blocked by internet service providers

Updated: April 26, 2018 10:35:11 am

An investigation covering 10 countries by University of Toronto-based Citizen Lab, along with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and The Indian Express in India, found that other than porn and piracy, Indian internet service providers (ISPs) have installed the highest number of Internet filtering systems and blocked the maximum number of web pages.

In these 10 countries where technologies marketed by Canadian company Netsweeper “appear to be filtering content for national-level, consumer-facing ISPs”, Citizen Lab spotted 42 of these installations by 12 ISPs in India — Pakistan came second with 20 installations.