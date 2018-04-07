Express Adda with Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, Oncologist and Award Winning Author

Updated: April 7, 2018 4:34:25 pm

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee is an Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Haematology/ Oncology, at the Columbia University Medical Center, New York City. He is also an award winning author with his 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer. In this edition of The Express Adda, Dr. Mukherjee spoke about the questions that drive him to excellence and helped us with answers to the deepest mysteries of life. He is in conversation with The Indian Express Deputy Editor Seema Chishti and Senior Editor Paromita Chakrabarti.