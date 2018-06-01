Metro Doodle: Riding With The Aliens

Updated: June 1, 2018 6:19:46 pm

If you travel by the Delhi Metro and happen to get captured by his lens and imagination, you might be treated to a fantastic version of your ride. You could either end up being wooed by the delusional Johnny Bravo or meet up with your alien twin or be found chilling with the incredible Hulk. 24-year-old Samar Khan summons aliens and pop culture characters to make the long metro rides a lot more fun than you can imagine on his Instagram account with the handle MetroDoodle. In this video Khan shares how he started doodling over pictures and what makes his work resonate with the daily commuter. This video is a part of our ongoing series The Mind Behind.