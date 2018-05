A day after the Karnataka result, a fractured verdict left the state in a state of limbo. The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) formed a post-poll alliance and approached the Governor to stake claim of forming the government. Meanwhile, both parties accused the BJP – which is confident of forming the government – of trying to poach their MLAs.

Governor Vajubhai Vala kept everyone guessing through the day. But invited the BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to form the government at the end of the day.