Baseball : India’s New Bat and Ball Love Affair

The IPL frenzy has yet again taken over India. Whether it is KL Rahul’s fastest 50 or Chennai Super Kings’ comeback, IPL is the talk of the season. We clearly can’t get enough of cricket. But some kids in the capital are taken in by this other bat and ball game. 26-year-old Raunaq Sahni is channelising this interest in cricket to develop talent and help India take its first steps towards Baseball. So if India has dominated one bat and ball game, can it dominate this other? Watch this video and get set to play ball.