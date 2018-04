Updated: April 25, 2018 1:30:33 pm

A special SC/ST court in Jodhpur on Wednesday convicted the self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, in a sexual assault case against him. He has been in jail since August 31, 2013, was charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.