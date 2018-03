Updated: March 2, 2018 1:04 pm

Bollywood actress Tabu was the guest at this edition of the Express Adda. In an interactive session with Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor of The Indian Express, she opened up about her struggles and what continues to drive her since she set her foot in the largest filmmaking industry 25 years ago. She also interacted with a group of selected audience about the ever-evolving film industry and how she adapted to the change.