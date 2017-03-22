Swara Bhaskar I Am Grateful To Up And Bihar For Giving Me Some Memorable Characters

Updated: March 22, 2017 12:56 pm

Swara Bhaskar is all set to portray a never-seen-before avatar in ‘Anarkali of Arrah’. The film is based on the story of an erotic singer played by Swara Bhaskar who hails from Arrah in Bihar. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com Swara Bhaskar talks about her role in the film and what it takes to be an erotic singer. “I am playing a performer of erotic songs or so called ‘double meaning’ songs. Eroticism is anything that sort of artistically deals with sex, desire and sexuality of body and beauty, but creatively.” Swara is grateful to states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for giving her some wonderful roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata. “I am very grateful to UP and Bihar for this. I think bollywood is moving to smaller towns and cities and that is good as a larger chunk of audiences come form these places.”