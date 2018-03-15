State Funeral For Sridevi In Mumbai

Sridevi, 54, passed away in Dubai on Saturday. Her mortal remains were flown from Dubai on Tuesday and brought to her residence at Green Acres, Lokhanwala, Mumbai. As her final journey began, the actor was draped in a red saree and was honoured with a State Funeral. Her mortal remains were in a glass casket that was carried on a truck decked with white daisies. Her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Jahnvi and Khushi, and other members of the Kapoor clan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, accompanied the late actor.

As the truck made its way towards Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery on S.V. Road, the streets were swarming with thousands of fans who were there to catch a glimpse of the late actor. The love that was pouring in filled the streets with chants of ‘Sridevi Amar Rahe’.

At the crematorium, her daughters and husband, performed the last rites.