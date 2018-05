Updated: May 7, 2018 11:36:20 pm

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s mehendi ceremony took place on May 7 at the bride-to-be’s pad in Bandra and the who’s who of Bollywood turned up to cheer for the star couple. From yesteryear actress Rekha to starlet Janhvi Kapoor, here’s everyone who attended and everything that happened.