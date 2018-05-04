Sez On The Beat: The Producer Behind Indian Hip-Hop’s Breakout Hits

Updated: May 4, 2018 5:10:19 pm

Over the past two years, the homegrown Indian hip-hop scene has seen several underground rap artists find mainstream success. Rappers like Divine, Naezy, Prabh Deep have gained popularity not just organically but have also been signed by labels and noticed by brands.

But behind the biggest Indian hip-hop hits, is the beat producer Sez On The Beat or Sajeel Kapoor. Kapoor has produced beats for Divine’s Meri Gully Mein and Jungli Sher, Naezy’s Asal Hustle and title track for AIB’s debut show “On Air with AIB”.

Just 24 years old, this Delhi boy has also understood and exploited the organic market for selling his beats online to whoever wants them. Even international artists such as Phora have used his beats and he is currently working on some more international projects.