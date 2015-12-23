I Felt Bad For Miss Colombia, Says Priyanka Chopra At Jai Gangaajal Trailer Launch

Only an international beauty contest winner can understand the pain and embarrassment that Miss Colombia experienced at the unbelievable goof-up that unfolded at Miss Universe 2015 after she was dethroned as the winner and the title passed on to Miss Philippines all due to the error of host of the show. Actress Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World herself, expressed her deep disappointment at the unfortunate episode. “I felt really really bad for Miss Colombia,” Priyanka Chopra told The Indian Express.com at the launch of ‘Jai Gangaajal’ trailer in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 22). Read Here