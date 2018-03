Updated: March 5, 2018 5:00 pm

Prateik Babbar is back in Baaghi 2. With his worst period behind him, he is eager to do some good work. He talks about his mother Smita Patil, bonding with his father Raj Babbar, the blessing of a supportive family and why actor Sanjay Dutt is a role-model for him. Having learned from a near-death experience, he is steadfast about focusing on the positives in life and cautions youngsters to stay away from drugs.