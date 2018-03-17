Expresso EP 10: Huma Qureshi talks to Priyanka Sinha Jha about her roller-coaster Bollywood journey

Updated: March 17, 2018 7:17 am

Actor Huma Qureshi has come a long way since her college theater days. She shares with Priyanka Sinha Jha the story of her struggle, auditions, rejections and the eventual acceptance in Bollywood. The actor who has worked with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Irrfan, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah, she is enjoying her stint in Bollywood despite the perils of fame. As for the pressure of being constantly well turned out and in perfect shape, she is beginning to adapt quite well to the demands of showbiz.

