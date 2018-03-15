How Sridevi’s fans will remember her

On Sunday morning India woke up to the heartbreaking news of Sridevi’s death in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Dubai Police has confirmed that her death was a result of accidental drowning in her bathtub. The versatile actress started as a child artist and had an illustrious career spanning almost 50 years. She was one of the top-billed actresses in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. In 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri which is the fourth highest civilian award in India. The 54-year-old passed away on Saturday and her body was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday she was accorded a state funeral. Personalities from the film industry mourned her death. She is survived by producer-husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters.