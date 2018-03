Updated: January 23, 2018 5:18 pm

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film Padmaavat is finally set to release. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was stuck in a major fight with the Rajput groups and the Censor Board. After a title change from the previous Padmavati and 5 modifications in the film, it is going to be a Republic Day weekend release