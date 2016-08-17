Vinesh Phogat’s Rio Olympics 2016 run ends in tears and injury

Vinesh Phogat was taken off on a stretcher as the injury seemed to be a very serious one. (Source: Reuters) Vinesh Phogat was taken off on a stretcher as the injury seemed to be a very serious one. (Source: Reuters)

Vinesh Phogat’s run at Rio 2016 Olympics was stopped in the most demoralising fashion as she injured her knee against China’s Sun Yanan in the women’s freestyle 48kg quarterfinal.

In the first period, Phogat opened the scoring with a point but Yanan was quick to fightback with a single-leg take down to add two points to her kitty. Yanan not only won the point but injured Phogat in the process and the Indian wrestler lay flat on the ground, in pain, received attention before leaving the arena on a stretcher.

An ambulance waiting outside the arena to take her to the nearest hospital. More details on the extent of her injury are pending.

Earlier Phogat had convincingly beaten Romania’s Emilia Alina Vuc in the opening bout 11-0 to win by a greater superiority (10-0) and was a great prospect for a medal in her 48kg category.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App