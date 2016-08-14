Rio 2016 Olympics brace for Usain Bolt and more

Usain Bolt’s quest for a third successive triumph is one of the undoubted centrepieces of these Games. (Source: AP) Usain Bolt’s quest for a third successive triumph is one of the undoubted centrepieces of these Games. (Source: AP)

Super Saturday is followed by Sensational Sunday at the Olympics where Usain Bolt should transfix the sporting world when he explodes out of the 100 metres starting blocks.

The Jamaican’s quest for a third successive triumph is one of the undoubted centrepieces of these Games. But the final at 0125 GMT is by no means the only act in town on another day of heady competition in Rio.

The blistering speed test at the Olympic Stadium is part of the mouthwatering 22-gold medal smorgasbord served up for day nine of the 2016 Games.

In tennis, a memorable men’s singles final is in prospect between Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

Scot Murray is seeking to become the first player to defend an Olympic singles crown.

At the Olympic golf course, watched on by the resident caimans, Murray’s fellow Briton, Justin Rose, is the man to

catch for the first Olympic golf gold medal since 1904.

But British Open winner Henrik Stenson lurks only one stroke adrift entering the final round.

At the Velodrome another Brit, Jason Kenny, is hoping to grab the headlines when he defends his London 2012 individual sprint title.

In the boxing ring the serious business begins with the men’s light flyweight final where Yurberjen Martinez is vying

to become the first Colombian to win Olympic boxing gold.

In his way is a Manny Pacquiao-inspired Uzbek fighter Hasanboy Dusmatov.

While the two pugilists pummel each other at Rio’s gymnastics arena Britain’s Max Whitlock bids to defend his 2012 pommel horse crown.

And Simone Biles and Kohei Uchimura, the undisputed sovereigns of gymnastics in Brazil, are in the hunt for a third Games gold.

Nineteen-year-old Biles stars in the vault, and Japan’s Uchimura on the floor.

In the uneven bars Russian Aliya Mustafina will battle with Americans Madison Kocian and Gabrielle Douglas, to hold her title.

