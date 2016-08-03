Rio 2016 Olympics: Jamaica hurdler Hansle Parchment runs out of time

Hansle Parchment had a medical exemption for Jamaica’s Olympic trials. (Source: Facebook) Hansle Parchment had a medical exemption for Jamaica’s Olympic trials. (Source: Facebook)

Jamaica have picked Andrew Riley to run in the 110 metres hurdles at the Rio Games instead of London bronze medallist Hansle Parchment, team management told Reuters on Tuesday.

Parchment had a medical exemption (hamstring) for Jamaica’s Olympic trials earlier this month but had to prove his fitness to compete in Rio.

Ludlow Watts, the manager of Jamaica’s track and field delegation, confirmed to Reuters by telephone late on Tuesday that “the decision has been taken that Andrew Riley will run the 110m hurdles”.

Riley ended third at Jamaica’s national championship.

Earlier this week, Watts had indicated that sprinter Elaine Thompson, 400m runner Janieve Russell and Parchment had until Aug. 8 to prove their fitness.

