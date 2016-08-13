Menu
Gurpreet Singh fails to qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol men final at Rio 2016 Olympics

Gurpreet Singh, who was placed 10th at the end of first qualifying phase with 289 points, collected a total of 292 points to miss the finals by a whisker.

By: PTI | Rio De Janeiro | Published: August 13, 2016 8:48 pm
Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Shooting, Gurpreet Singh India shooting, Gurpreet Singh qualification, Gurpreet Singh Rio, Rio 2016 Olympics, Rio 2016, Rio, Olympics Rio de Janeiro : India’s Shooting player Gurpreet Singh plays qualifying round during the Rio Olympic 2016 at Rio de Janeiro,Brazil on Saturday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav (PTI8_6_2016_000228B)
India shooter Gurpreet Singh today failed to make the final of men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol after finishing seventh in the qualification round at the Rio Games here today.

Top six in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualify for the final round.

Gurpreet, who was placed 10th at the end of first qualifying phase with 289 points, collected a total of 292 points on Saturday for a total of 581, including 24x, to miss the finals by a whisker. His one bad round of 90 yesterday has cost him a place in the final of the event.

