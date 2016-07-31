This legendary stadium has hosted football World Cup finals (1950 and 2014) and will stage decisive matches for the Rio Olympics too (including semi-finals and finals). Other than that, the stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies - the key moments of a sporting extravaganza such as the Olympics.
This 12,000-seater venue is one of the numerous competition venues for the Olympics. The structure was built for the 2007 Pan American Games and will be used for Gymnastics events.
Pontal will act as a temporary facility built on the coast in Rio de Janeiroǯs western zone. It will be used for road cycling time trials and walking competition.
The Olympic Stadium goes by numerous names such as Estádio Olímpico João Havelange (in Portuguese), Engenhão (referring to the location of the stadium) or Estádio Nilton Santos (in honour of a legendary Brazilian defender Nilton Santos). The stadium will be used for football games and athletics. Like Rio Olympic Arena, this stadium was also built for 2007 Pan American Games.
The Riocentro is the largest exhibition centre in Latin America and was built in 1977. It measures 23,000 sq metres and with a modern air conditioning system, it will be used for badminton events. It has a capacity of 6,500.
This venue in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro will host basketball matches at the Olympics. Later it will be used for wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby events at the Paralympics. Much like other venues, this 38,000 sq metre facility will be part of the Olympic Training Centre.
In one of the busiest sections of the city, Youth Arena is an indoor arena in Deodoro that will play host to fencing matches in the Modern Pentathlon category. Women’s basketball matches will also be played at this 5,000-capacity structure.
A temporary structure built on the popular Copacabana beach will be used for beach volleyball event at the Olympics. The venue itself sports a main court for competitive matches, five training courts and two warm up courts.
World’s best pugilists will compete at the Riocentre – Pavillion 6 in the Barra de Tijuca region of Rio. The 7,500 sq metre venue was unveiled in May and will also be used for sitting volleyball during the Paralympics.
Olympic Whitewater stadium is a canoeing and kayaking venue containing 25 million litres of water in its two canoe slalom courses: 250 metre one for competitions and 200-metre one for training.
Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon is located in the southern zone of Rio de Janeiro and will stage the rowing and canoe sprint events. For this purpose, the Lagoa Stadium received a new arrival tower and Olympic standard lanes.
Olympic BMX Centre is a newly constructed venue to be used for BMX Cycling events. The venue is 4000 square metres in size and has a 400 metre dirt track full of ramps and sharp turns.
The Mountain Bike Centre is a 5,400 metre long track that consists of steep slopes and natural obstacles like rocks for mountain biking event.
One end of the Copacabana beach will be used for open air events such as the starting points for road cycling, marathon swimming and triathlon.
Rio Olympic Velodrome was originally built for the 2007 Pan American Games but was later upgraded to suit the bigger demand for the Rio Olympics and Paralympics. The venue will be used for track cycling events and post the gala three weeks, it’s set to be used by Brazil’s high performing athletes. This venue is one of the most controversial because of its high costs and delays. The venue is expected to be finished barely a week before the opening ceremony.
The venue was part of the investments made to host the swimming, synchronised swimming and diving competitions for the 2007 Pan American Games. The name is a tribute to Brazilian swimmer Maria Lenk. And these sports will be staged at the 42,000 sq meter-venue for the Olympics too.
The equestrian centre was built for the Pan American Games and will have its legacy continued for the Olympics. As the name suggests, it will be used for equestrian events on a course that contains jumping and events arena, cross-country course and horse and trainer accommodations.
Carioca Arena 3 will stage fencing and taekwondo events at the Olympics as well as judo for the Paralympics. This complex will turn into a sports school after the Games for 850 full time students.
This football stadium was built for the 2014 World Cup and is one of the five venues outside Rio for football fixtures. Amazonia Arena in Manaus will host six matches in the group stages. The stadium is in the Amazon Rainforest region from where it gets its fruit shape design.
Home to the Brazilian football club Corinthians, the venue will be used for multiple matches in men’s and women’s football. The stadium is situated in Sao Paulo – Brazil’s largest city.
The stadium was built in 1951 and was upgraded for the 2014 football World Cup. The stadium will host eight group stage matches and two quarterfinals.
Named after legendary Brazilian footballer Garrincha, the stadium is housed in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. Eight group stages matches and two quarterfinals will be played in the facility.
With a seating capacity of over 60,000, Mineirao is one of the most famous football stadiums in the world. Located in Belo Horizonte, the stadium has been used during the Confederations Cup in 2013, World Cup in 2014 and now the Olympic Games. It will host six group games, two quarterfinals, a women’s semi-final and the men’s third place playoff.
After being away for more than a century, golf returns to the Olympics with this 18-hole course built in the natural reserve in the Barra de Tijuca zone of the city. The course will become open to the public after the Games.
To be used for handball events, Future Arena is a temporary construction. It will be used for goalball at the Paralympics. Post the Games, it will be dismantled and reassembled as four schools.
The Olympic Hockey Centre was initially built for the Pan American Games and upgraded for the Olympics. The facility has two artificial turf pitches and all the basics that go with it – changing rooms, stands (with capacity of 10,000 and 5,000 respectively) and an administrative area. For the Paralympics, it will be used for football five-a-side and seven-a-side competition.
The facility will be used for wrestling and judo during the Olympics as well as for boccia at the Paralympics. As with other venues in the Olympic Park, this too will become part of the training centre.
The Deodoro Aquatics Centre is the venue for the swimming event of the modern pentathlon. The pool was renovated for the game and a stand erected for the audience.
This temporary stadium is built around an existing polo field and will play host to Rugby matches and equestrian, combined running and shooting sections of the modern pentathlon.
This marina is located in the neighbourhood of Gloria in Rio. Having already hosted the draw procedure for the 2014 World Cup, the facility will be put to use for sailing at the Olympics. A swanky new roof, event areas and a temporary pier have been constructed for a capacity of 10,000.
Also known as National Shooting Centre, the venue underwent some minor uplifting for the Olympics. It includes shooting ranges with seven already built for the Pan American Games in 2007.
The venue will play host to swimming competitions and water polo finals. It has two pools – one for the competition and one for warming up. The structure will be dismantled post the Games.
Pavilion 3 at the Riocentro will be used for table tennis events. Stretching to a massive 23,000 sq metres, the venue houses four official competition tables.
Built on the site of former Nelson Piquet International Autodrome, Olympic Tennis Centre will stage the tennis matches for the Olympics. Comprising of 16 courts – including a permanent centre court, it is parting legacy from the Games. Keeping with the calendar, the courts will be hard court like the ones in use during August. The centre court is named after Maria Esther Bueno.
Translated to ‘Little Maracana’, the venue will be used for volleyball matches at the Olympics. Standing right next to the larger Maracana to be used for football, this one houses a renovated training court and a temporary one built for the matches.
Measuring 11,500 sq metres, Pavilion 2 will stage the weightlifting competition at the Rio Olympics.
Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will be the first time a South American city will play hosts to the Summer Games. The event will have a record number of countries and athletes in participation. Rugby Sevens and Golf are two of the 42 sports that will be played across the Samba-loving nation. From the bid onwards, Rio has been enthralled in controversy from construction delays, corruption, security concerns and recently zika virus outbreak which has forced many to pull out.
Zika apart, Russia's doping mess has severely affected Rio 2016 Olympics' pre-tournament build-up. Withdrawal of top golfers and tennis star Roger Federer has further taken away the stardom from the most-awaited competition of 2016. The stay arrangements at the Rio 2016 Olympic village have also come under scrutiny after the Australian contingent highlighted some major lapses.
Even after all the mess, Brazil government and various organising committees have ensured top arrangements, both in security and health concerns for various athletes. A huge contingent of participants, support staff and media is expected to hit Rio in the first week of August and stay there till the end of their respective competition, and in some cases, the end of the Summer Games. It does promise to be an exciting event with top athletes from around the world targetting a podium finish to add glory to their respective individual careers, and improve standing of their respective countries. Stay tuned for all the updates, news and views from Rio 2016 Olympics here. Stay updated, stay connected!.