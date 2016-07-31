Rio 2016 Olympics

Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will be the first time a South American city will play hosts to the Summer Games. The event will have a record number of countries and athletes in participation. Rugby Sevens and Golf are two of the 42 sports that will be played across the Samba-loving nation. From the bid onwards, Rio has been enthralled in controversy from construction delays, corruption, security concerns and recently zika virus outbreak which has forced many to pull out.

Zika apart, Russia's doping mess has severely affected Rio 2016 Olympics' pre-tournament build-up. Withdrawal of top golfers and tennis star Roger Federer has further taken away the stardom from the most-awaited competition of 2016. The stay arrangements at the Rio 2016 Olympic village have also come under scrutiny after the Australian contingent highlighted some major lapses.

Even after all the mess, Brazil government and various organising committees have ensured top arrangements, both in security and health concerns for various athletes. A huge contingent of participants, support staff and media is expected to hit Rio in the first week of August and stay there till the end of their respective competition, and in some cases, the end of the Summer Games. It does promise to be an exciting event with top athletes from around the world targetting a podium finish to add glory to their respective individual careers, and improve standing of their respective countries. Stay tuned for all the updates, news and views from Rio 2016 Olympics here. Stay updated, stay connected!.