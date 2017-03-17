Trivendra Singh Rawat will take oath as chief minister tomorrow around 3 pm in the presence of senior party leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 could record up to 1000fps videos, according to a new report.
Bahadur Islam attributes this decline to two factors — the advent of technology, especially television, and the ban on use of animals in performances at the circus.
The youth wing of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have organised the protest.
The BJP workers also put up road blockades in some places in the district to protest the attack.
The story is based on an incident in Punjab on Nov 2, 1984
There are a total of 2,99,587 cattle heads in cowsheds across the state.
Rajyaguru sought to know government figures of various crimes in Rajkot city and the district in the last two years.
The UK spy agency termed the allegations "utterly ridiculous" and "nonsense"
The dollar's strength overseas weighed, but a higher opening in domestic equities cushioned the impact
According to weather reports, the cold wave is likely to intensify in the coming days.