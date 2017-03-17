Latest News

India vs Australia: India on track after Australia's 451

Navjot Singh Sidhu to play dual roles: TV host and minister

UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid face Bayern Munich, Leicester City to play Atletico Madrid

Shashi Tharoor responds to online petition wanting him as UPA PM contender in 2019

Nizamuddin Dargah head priest, nephew go missing: Sushma Swaraj takes up matter with Pakistan

Calcutta High Court orders CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry into Narada sting tapes

Madras HC chides man claiming to be Jayalalithaa's son; threatens to send him to jail

Security beefed up at Taj Mahal after reported threat from Islamic State

Will France, Germany and Italy go the Dutch way in upcoming elections?

Budget 2017

http://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/third-party-motor-insurance-premium-to-go-up-in-fy18-4562711/

Third party motor insurance premium to go up in FY18

http://indianexpress.com/article/business/companies/delhi-high-court-upholds-cancelling-of-jpl-bids-for-3-coal-mines-4562720/

Delhi High Court upholds cancelling of JPL bids for 3 coal mines

http://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/demonetisation-black-money-most-deposited-rs-2-lakh-or-more-some-used-one-pan-for-20-accounts-hasmukh-adhia-4505017/

Most deposited Rs 2 lakh or more, some used one PAN for 20 accounts: Govt

http://indianexpress.com/article/india/budget-wasted-no-steps-to-spur-growth-chidambaram-4504939/

Budget wasted, no steps to spur growth: Chidambaram

Alia Bhatt is a child herself as she holds Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
Entertainment

Baahubali 2 trailer: Why Kattappa killed Baahubali and other big reveals you missed in trailer, watch video

Why Kattappa killed Baahubali to Baahubali 2's Big Action: Here are the six big reveals in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Conclusion trailer that you missed first time round.
Taimur Ali Khan is a carbon copy of mother Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood star kids who look exactly like parents
Sofia Hayat shares hot images with her groom-to-be. Here's who she is marrying, see pics
Radhika Apte's bold photo shoot is going viral, see pics
Sansa Stark to die in Game of Thrones season 7? Maisie Williams just confirmed
Beauty and the Beast movie review: A beautiful tale, but was it necessary?
Who is Priya Sachdev whom Karisma Kapoor's ex Sunjay Kapur is marrying
Naam Shabana trailer: Taapsee, Akshay are ready to kill, or die, for India. Watch video
Mantra movie review: Rajat Kapoor struggles to keep it together, so does the film
Mantra
  • 2
Machine
  • 1.5
Trapped
  • 2.5
Kong Skull Island
  • 2

Sports

India vs Australia: India on track after Australia's 451

India moved to 120/1 at stumps on day two after Ravindra Jadeja's five-for keeps Australia to 451.
Real vs Bayern, Leicester vs Atletico in UCL QFs
Dhoni & Co. evacuated after fire breaks out at team hotel
Live Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3
Kohli joins team in warm-up, doesn't field on Day 2
Ind vs Aus: Maxwell hits maiden Test ton
Indian Wells: Vesnina beats Venus in three sets
United advance in Europe, Pogba injured
Southgate cannot promise Rooney's England return

technology

Samsung Galaxy S8 to shoot 1000fps videos: Report
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 could record up to 1000fps videos, according to a new report.

Is Google Assistant playing movie advertisements on Home, smartphones?
Facebook Stories rolled out for more regions globally
OnePlus 3, 3T start receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.0 update
City News​

WORLD                    

British spy agency GCHQ denies White House claim that it helped 'wiretap' Donald Trump
The UK spy agency termed the allegations "utterly ridiculous" and "nonsense"

Syrian activists claim airstrike on mosque kills at least 35
US demands 'immediate end' to Russian annexation of Crimea
At least 3 injured in French school shooting, one arrested: Officials 
Business

Rupee tumbles 24 paise, stronger equities restrict fall
The dollar's strength overseas weighed, but a higher opening in domestic equities cushioned the impact

GST closer to July 1 rollout: 5 draft Bills cleared, demerit goods cess capped at 15%
Payment Council against RBI move to slash debit card MDRs
E-commerce payment disputes: Commerce Ministry tells sellers group to approach consumer affairs ministry for resolution
Cities

Delhi: 53 trains running late, 13 cancelled due to fog
According to weather reports, the cold wave is likely to intensify in the coming days.

Delhi: Asked to move their car, three people assault constable in CP
Mumbai: You no longer need to use baggage tags at airport starting today
Madan Tamang murder case: Calcutta High Court grants Gurung, 22 others anticipatory bail
Restaurant toilets thrown open keeping women in mind: SDMC
The move will affect 3,500 restaurants, hotels from April 1

Opinion & Editorials 

Political parties question EVM. But when they win with the same machines, they don’t eat their words
S Y Quraishi

Amending the Motor Vehicles Act is the first step towards reducing accidents
Anu Aga

India, and the world, are changing. Our collective responsibility — to make politics and policy more creative — grows more urgent
Kaushik Basu

In the recent polls, PM Modi used social media in ways that flattened out the political terrain
Pamela Philipose

Explained

Amended maternity law goes a long way, but has a long way to go still
Shadowy feature of fragile democracies, ‘seen’ now in the US
lifestyle

Bipasha Basu in this white jumpsuit is giving out perfect summer vibes
Kunal Kapoor's amazing body transformation is making everyone compare him to Khal Drogo from GOT
AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Richa Chadha to be showstopper for Rohit Kamra
WATCH: Pakistani groom makes grand entry at his wedding 'sitting' on lion's top
Exam time: Read these funny school answers from exam papers and keep LOL-ing
